A detective told an inquest into the death of Blackpool pensioner Valerie Kneale that delays in alerting police meant vital forensic evidence was lost, leaving investigators with ‘significant limitations’ in their probe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest into the death of Blackpool pensioner Valerie Kneale has heard that key opportunities to secure forensic evidence were lost after the 75-year-old suffered a fatal injury while being treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a stroke.

Former Detective Chief Superintendent Jill Riley of Lancashire Police told the coroner on Monday afternoon that the investigation had been hampered by delays in alerting officers to the seriousness of Mrs Kneale’s condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation was launched following the post-mortem examination

She said: "By the time the investigation began, three months had passed since Valerie’s death, leaving only limited opportunity for a forensic examination of the scene. Data had been deleted, her clothing discarded by staff and the stroke unit cleaned and reused for other patients.

“The bleeding was only identified later. Had we been alerted earlier we would have been able to secure more forensic evidence.

“By the time we spoke to staff, their recollection of Valerie’s care had already deteriorated. Our focus was on the period from her admission to the hospital until her family left and on identifying when the injury could have been inflicted."

It seemed the lack of notes made in the crucial 24 hours of Valerie being initially admitted to hospital and the following day had caused a delay in terms of what establishing key checks or what actually went on between those hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Riley said: “The reality would have been a forensic post mortem conducted much earlier.”

Explaining that by the time police became involved the hospital ward had been cleaned, clothing disposed of and staff recollections had begun to fade.

Mrs Kneale was admitted to hospital on November 12, 2018 after suffering a stroke at home.

Despite treatment, she deteriorated and was placed on end-of-life care passing away on November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only afterwards when her body was prepared for transfer to the mortuary that staff noticed extensive bleeding.

A post-mortem later revealed she had suffered a catastrophic vaginal laceration caused by a firm foreign object within 48 hours of her death.

The injury was described as a ‘gaping wound’ and determined to be the immediate cause of death.

Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley confirmed that missing medical notes and discarded clothing created “significant limitations” for detectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data had been deleted before police requests were processed, and gaps of more than seven hours in medical observations could not be explained.

Consultant neurologist Dr Christopher Douglass of Salford Royal told the Coroner that lapses in care were “very concerning,” with 24 hours of missing documentation and no record of neurological checks despite clear instructions from specialists.

He said the overpowering smell and bleeding later identified should have been detected during routine care.

Health care assistant Roza Skubis, who cared for Mrs Kneale the day before her death, said she could not recall the details of her shifts but explained standard practice was to carry out full body washes without relatives present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner acknowledged the challenge of establishing how such a severe injury went unnoticed in a vulnerable and immobile patient noting that no clinical notes recorded the wound prior to death.

The case remains a homicide investigation and is subject to periodic review by Lancashire Police’s Major Crime Unit.