One of Lancashire’s best-known destinations for rooms, food, drink and entertainment has gone on the market.

Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, on the banks of the Lancaster Canal in Bilsborrow, near Garstang, has been under the Wilkinson family’s ownership for 44 years.

It’s known for it’s rustic appearance, food and drink, and regular events for all the family, including the Oyster Festival which takes place every September.

Now “substantial offers” are being invited for the 9 acre site, which includes Owd Nell’s Tavern, Guy’s Eating Establishment, Tommy Hatton’s Function Room and The Boddington Pavilion function room both with their own bar facilities. There’s also a sports pitch, bowling green and car parking for 200 cars.

Owd Nell's Tavern at Guy's | Colliers/Rightmove

What’s on offer?

The property comprises an original 17th century farmhouse constructed in brick and stone beneath pitched thatched roofs, which has been extended to either side, by way by way one and two storey pitched thatched roof additions. There are 65 ensuite letting bedrooms and a range of cottages. Planning permission has been granted for an additional 18 letting bedrooms.

Agent Colliers state that the net turnover to year end July 30, 2024 was £4,753,795 and there is scope to increase this. They state: “It is felt that due to the extensive hotel and leisure facilities, and its outstanding trading location, that there is considerable potential to further grow the business.”

Inside Guy's Thatched Hamlet | Colliers/Google

They add: “The Cricket Pitch and Bowling Ground are sizeable areas of land that could well offer the opportunity to provide holiday park accommodation (subject to planning consent). The area is well served with a selection of caravan and holiday parks which clearly illustrates the high demand for such an additional facility. Located alongside Lancaster Canal and within easy reach of several prominent leisure destinations, this would be an ideal location to develop this popular facility.”

Colliers has not given a specific asking price.

What management say

A spokesman for Guy’s Thatched Hamlet said: “After 45 wonderful years at the heart of the community, the owners of Guys Thatched Hamlet are seeking a new custodian to take this beloved establishment to the next level. This unique opportunity includes a thriving restaurant, a popular pub, with a 65 bedroom hotel, all set within a stunning 9 acre canal-side property.

“Steeped in history and known for its warm hospitality, Guys Thatched Hamlet has been a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike. With a strong reputation for exceptional food, a welcoming atmosphere, and comfortable lodgings, it continues to attract a loyal customer base and new guests seeking an authentic experience.

“We have poured our hearts into this business for over four decades, creating a place where people come to celebrate, relax, and make memories, Kirk Wilkinson is quoted as saying “we feel it is time for a new owner to bring fresh ideas and energy, ensuring it thrives for generations to come”.”

Interested buyers are invited to contact Julian Troup of Colliers at [email protected]