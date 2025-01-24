Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update has been given over a closed section of the Lancaster Canal - and it’s good news.

The 41-mile canal, which links Preston to Kendal, is closed at Woodplumpton after part of the embankment and towpath collapsed near Moons Bridge Marina in July.

In December, The Canal and River Trust (CRT) said the stretch of canal was unlikely to reopen before the end of March, but now a new update has been issued with an earlier timeframe.

What is the latest?

A spokesman for the Canal and Rivers Trust said: “Since our last update we have continued to make good progress to the aqueduct wall, which collapsed during the canal breach, which now has been fully rebuilt. This was no small feat, as we faced some tricky ground conditions and challenging weather which made it more difficult than originally planned. With the aqueduct wall now complete, we've also finished the final pointing works to restore the aqueduct's historic appearance. To protect it in the future, we've installed a new drain behind the wall to manage excess water, and we've replaced the temporary clay in the area with a more permanent solution.

A section of the Lancaster Canal closed near the swing bridge at Moons Bridge Marina, Woodplumpton | Dan Hulme

“Next week, our ecology team will be on-site to check the south side of the aqueduct for any signs of nesting bats. Once we're given the all-clear, we'll move ahead with stitching repairs to strengthen the aqueduct. In the meantime, we are busy onsite with canal bed repairs and reinstating the embankment, both of which are coming along nicely.

“Thanks to all the progress so far, we're still on track to reopen the canal at the end of February 2025. However, the towpath and public right of way will remain closed until the end of March 2025 while we finish up construction and land reinstatement work.”