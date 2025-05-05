Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover essential tips for flying from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including parking options and transport advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is one of the UK’s key regional airports, handling over five million passengers annually and serving more than 70 destinations worldwide. Whether you're planning your journey, looking for parking options, or seeking nearby accommodations, this guide provides everything you need to know.

(This article contains affiliate links)

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Opodeldok, CC BY-SA 4.0

Parking at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport offers a variety of parking options to suit different needs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short Stay Parking – Located close to the terminal, ideal for quick drop-offs and pick-ups. Prices start from £6 for 30 minutes.

Long Stay Parking – Best for extended trips, with a short walk to the terminal. Prices start from £10 per day.

Fast Track Parking – A premium option with quicker access to the terminal, starting at £25 per day.

Meet & Greet Parking – Drop off your car near the terminal, and it will be parked for you. Prices start from £40 per day.

For the best rates, it’s recommended to pre-book parking via the official Liverpool John Lennon Airport website.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com

Alternative parking providers for Liverpool John Lennon Airport

If you're looking for off-site parking, several third-party companies offer competitive rates:

Imagine Parking – Secure park-and-ride services with prices starting from £6 per day.

SkyPark Liverpool – Budget-friendly airport parking with shuttle services, starting from £8 per day.

You can compare prices and book parking through Airport Parking Shop or similar services.

Getting to Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is located about 7 miles southeast of Liverpool city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By car – Easily accessible via the M62 and A561, with clear signposting to the airport.

By train – The nearest train station is Liverpool South Parkway, with connections to the airport via bus or taxi.

By bus – The Arriva 500 Airport Express provides direct services from Liverpool city centre to the airport.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Brit in Seoul, CC BY-SA 4.0

Airlines and destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool Airport serves a variety of airlines, offering flights across Europe and beyond. Key airlines include:

Ryanair – Budget-friendly flights to Spain, Portugal, and Eastern Europe.

easyJet – Flights to popular holiday Destinations, including Greece and the Canary Islands.

Wizz Air – Serving Eastern European Destinations such as Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

Loganair – Regional flights within the UK, including Scotland and the Isle of Man.

For up-to-date flight information, visit the Liverpool John Lennon Airport departures page.

Hotels near Liverpool John Lennon Airport

If you need a place to stay near the airport, here are some options:

Hampton by Hilton Liverpool John Lennon Airport – A modern hotel located opposite the terminal, with rooms starting from £100 per night.

Premier Inn Liverpool John Lennon Airport – A budget-friendly option within a short drive, with rooms from £55 per night.

Holiday Inn Express Liverpool John Lennon Airport – A mid-range option with breakfast included, starting from £85 per night.

Check availability and book through Booking.com.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Michael - stock.adobe.com

Booking an airport lounge at Liverpool Airport

For a more comfortable wait, Liverpool John Lennon Airport offers the Aspire Lounge, which provides:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi.

Comfortable seating and a quiet atmosphere.

Entry starting from £26 per person.

Lounge access can be booked via the Liverpool Airport website.

Additional tips for a smooth journey

Book in advance – Secure parking, hotels, and lounge access early for the best rates.

Check traffic updates – Use AA Traffic News for real-time updates.

Use airport facilities – Liverpool John Lennon Airport offers great shopping, dining, and relaxation options.

By planning ahead, you can ensure a smooth and stress-free experience at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.