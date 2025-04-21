Liverpool John Lennon Airport among UK's best as latest flight delays data revealed - full UK rankings

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 11:55 BST

Discover how Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Manchester Airport performed in the latest UK airport delay rankings.

The UK’s best and worst airports for delays have been revealed, with Liverpool among the top three best performers and Manchester among those with the longest delays.

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency reveals that Gatwick has retained its position as the UK’s worst airport for flight delays, as it continues to suffer from air traffic control (ATC) disruption. But how did 21 other airports fare?

Below are the full rankings of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2024. Airports are ranked from worst to best, or from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest.

Gatwick Airport - 23 minutes and 18 seconds.

1. Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport - 23 minutes and 18 seconds. | National World

Birmingham Airport - 21 minutes and 18 seconds.

2. Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport - 21 minutes and 18 seconds. | Submitted

Manchester Airport - 20 minutes.

3. Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport - 20 minutes. | Manchester Airport

Stanstead Airport - 19 minutes and 36 seconds.

4. Stanstead Airport

Stanstead Airport - 19 minutes and 36 seconds. | AFP via Getty Images

Teesside International Airport - 19 minutes and six seconds.

5. Teesside International Airport

Teesside International Airport - 19 minutes and six seconds. | Teesside International Airport

Exeter Airport - 19 minutes.

6. Exeter Airport

Exeter Airport - 19 minutes. | AFP via Getty Images

