Parents of children at Grunty's Day Care Nursery in Staining have expressed concern after being told that one option is the closure of the nursery.

Grunty's, based at Newton Hall Holiday Park, is popular with parents and youngters alike.

One parent told the Gazette: "Parents and carers have been advised that the nursery is in consultation and a possible outcome is closure.

"As you can appreciate, this has caused upset and worry for parents and staff. "

Grunty's has now released a statement, saying: "Grunty’s Day Care Nursery, located in Staining, entered a period of consultation on February 20 with its staff, and parents of children at the nursery have been informed.

"The consultation will last for a period of 30 days.

"The nursery, which was established in 2004 has provided pre-school childcare since this date and will provide full support and guidance to its team members through this process.

"Recent years have been very challenging times for pre-school nurseries across the UK with fewer people entering the profession and commencing training to provide the skilled workforce that this sector requires.