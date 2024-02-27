Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grunty's Day Care Nursery on Newton Hall holiday park is a popular amenity with over 150 parents whose children attend there.

However, the Gazette has been contacted by a number of worried mums who say they have been told by the operators that closure could be a possible option.

One mum said: "This week, parents and carers have been advised that the nursery is in consultation and a possible outcome is closure.

"As you can appreciate, this has caused upset and worry for parents and staff. So much so that a group has been formed.

"From the comments, it is a much loved setting in our local community. Our grandaughter goes and loves her key workers. The staff care for the children as if they are their own.

"Lots of parents work at Victoria Hospital, so it is convenient for them. Some children have special needs and parents are concerned that their child may not get the continued support if they have to move settings as they may have to start over with a different Local Authority.

"This is added stress and upset. Several of us have contacted HR at Grunty's, local councillors and MPs."

Another mum told the Gazette: "We've been told Grunty's is entering a period of consultation and both the staff and parents have been told to prepare for the worst.

"If they do close it will mean a massive change to our children's lives and possibly the loss of jobs due to failure of childcare."

It is not yet known why the period of consulation has been called or why the nursery is at risk of closure.

Grunty's have been approached for a comment but were not able to issue a statement at that time.

The nursery first opened its doors in September 2004 and has become a much-loved amenity among parebts and youngsters alike, building up a good reputation and solid Ofsed reports.