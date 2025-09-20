A grieving father says a special trip to Blackpool was ruined on the first night, when his daughter broke out in insect bites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cox and his 21-year-old daughter - who doesn’t want to be named - travelled for eight hours from Bognor Regis for a week’s long stay in the resort, to take in the British Country Music Festival at the Winter Gardens.

They paid £1,600 for two separate rooms at the Blackpool FC Hotel - a Radisson Individual Hotel - somewhere they had stayed before without incident. The trip was particularly emotional as a month earlier, Steve’s wife and the girl’s mum, Ngaire, died aged 59 after a long illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “It was a difficult decision to make the trip. People expect you to close the windows and do nothing, but we decided to do the opposite. We wanted to celebrate Ngaire’s life and the things she loved - one of which was country music.”

The pair checked into the hotel on Wednesday, August 27, but on the following morning, Mr Cox said his daughter woke covered in insect bites. He said: “As we live together and had spent all our time together over the previous few days, the only logical place she could have been so extensively bitten was in her hotel bedroom. I was in a different room and was completely unbitten.”

The hotel dispute this assertion.

Mr Cox e said his daughter was left “extensively bitten, feeling unwell and extremely itchy” from the multitude of bites all over her body. He was able to obtain prescription medications, both tablets and creams, from Boots, but said she was still uncomfotable for the next five days and it took 10 days for her to feel better.

He said: “I’m a nurse practicioner, and I know these were insect bites, I’m 100 per cent sure. It was a distressing event, and it ruined the week really. My daughter is 21 and like any other girl of that age, is conscious of what she’s wearing and how she looks, on top of the discomfort and feeling ill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bites suffered by the daughter of Steve Cox, and Blackpool FC Hotel | Steve Cox/Google

On the morning when the bites appeared, Mr Cox said he spoke with reception staff who said a dog had been in the room prior to his daugher - something he says was later retracted. Mr Cox said the receptionist offered for the room to be cleaned again, but he demanded a room change, which he said was arranged “with reluctance”, and the room was a downgrade without any reduction in rate offered.

Mr Cox said he also asked to speak to a manager to discuss the events, giving his room and mobile number, but no contact either by phone or by letter under the door was received. He has now been in contact with the hotel management by email, asking for an explanation of their dog and cleaning policy, and asking for a refund and compensation.

He says he has also contacted Radission Hotels and Trading Standards, and is awaiting a response.

The hotel

In correspondence seen by the Gazette, management dispute Mr Cox’s version of events. They say a Rentokil inspection has been carried out in the daughter’s room and no evidence of any insects in that room was found. They say no other guests have made them aware of the same matter, and furthermore, they say that although they have dog-friendly rooms, the one that Mr Cox’s daughter was staying in was not one of them.

Radisson have been contacted for a comment by the Blackpool Gazette, but did not respond by the time of publication.