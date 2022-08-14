Green wristband scheme to help missing children locate parents at crowded Blackpool Air Show

Parents are urged to get a wristband from the police or coastguard as soon as they can to prevent their children from getting lost in the crowds on Blackpool Promenade.

By Lucinda Herbert
Sunday, 14th August 2022
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 1:40 pm

Police have advised parents to take extra precautions to prevent losing their children as thousands are expected to attend the second day of Blackpool Air Show today (Sunday Aug 14).

A post on Facebook said they “lost count of the number of children that were reported missing or found without parents” during the first day of the event.

Sergeant Gemma Barr said: “Please keep your children close. Identify a place as a meeting point if someone gets lost and show them where they can find Police, Coastguard, Stewards etc.

Green wristbands to help lost children locate parents

We also have these wristbands which would help us find grown ups in the case of your child being found. Please ask us or Coastguard for one.

Alternatively, just write your number on your child's hand.”

All children and parents were reunited safely on Saturday.

