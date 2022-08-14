Small children rescued from water by RNLI lifeboat volunteers during Blackpool Air Show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two small children were rescued from the water after getting into difficulty.

Lifeboat crews were called out four times during the airshow.

The incidents involved a child at central pier, a missing child, and a male who got into difficulty near north pier.

RNLI Blackpool called out to rescue children from sea

The other call-out was for a small child near north pier, where the father swam out to assist.

Jodie Louise, an eyewitness, said: “I was at central when the small child was tended to, got to say what a quick massive response, police, ambulance, coast guard, lifeguard, RNLI and 2 on a jet ski...brilliant. also saw an officer carrying a small (maybe 4ish) missing child and then a officer talking to 2 boys maybe 9 and 11 that seemed lost on the beach.”

RNLI Blackpool volunteers were well-prepared for a busy afternoon.

A post on the RNLI facebook said: “The station was manned all the time with two lots of crew as it would have been difficult to get to the station with the amount of people in Blackpool today.”

They also kept their Atlantic 85 vessel in the water for the duration of the event, returning to the station around 17:45.