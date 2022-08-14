Small children rescued from water by RNLI lifeboat volunteers during Blackpool Air Show

A number of small children were rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty as thousands flocked to the coast for Blackpool Air Show on one of the hottest days on record.

By Lucinda Herbert
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:22 am

Two small children were rescued from the water after getting into difficulty.

Lifeboat crews were called out four times during the airshow.

The incidents involved a child at central pier, a missing child, and a male who got into difficulty near north pier.

RNLI Blackpool called out to rescue children from sea

Most Popular

The other call-out was for a small child near north pier, where the father swam out to assist.

Jodie Louise, an eyewitness, said: “I was at central when the small child was tended to, got to say what a quick massive response, police, ambulance, coast guard, lifeguard, RNLI and 2 on a jet ski...brilliant. also saw an officer carrying a small (maybe 4ish) missing child and then a officer talking to 2 boys maybe 9 and 11 that seemed lost on the beach.”

Read More

Read More
Blackpool Air Show 2022: 25 incredible photos as spectacular aircraft including ...

RNLI Blackpool volunteers were well-prepared for a busy afternoon.

A post on the RNLI facebook said: “The station was manned all the time with two lots of crew as it would have been difficult to get to the station with the amount of people in Blackpool today.”

They also kept their Atlantic 85 vessel in the water for the duration of the event, returning to the station around 17:45.

The crew were also called out at Squires Gate at 9:15am to rescue a man in a small boat. It brings the total number of call-outs during 2022 so far to 103.

RNLIBlackpool