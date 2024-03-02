Green light for gas-fired energy reserve substation in Poulton-le-Fylde
The planning officer at Wyre has approved variations to a number of conditions on the application - which had already been given the green light - to enable the scheme to go ahead.
The facilty, earmarked for a site off Aldon Road, will provide reserve electricity in Wyre to cover the times when extra electric power may be required.
It is being developed by applicants Stor Energy, a leading reserve power developer in the UK, based in Bridgwater, Somerset.
The power plant will be located away from residential homes on a site within the Poulton Industrial Estate, currently used as a carpark and outside storage area by the occupier Tarmac Asphalt Ltd.
Approval has now been given to variations relating to a number of conditions on fencing, materials and appearance, noise reduction, parking and turning space for cars.
The scheme has also been enlarged from the project originally approved.
Wyre's environmental protection officer, consulted on the application, said: " The capacity previously was 15.9mw from 4 engines and has increased with this application to 35mw from 7 engines.
"Each engine will have an 8m high stack. The operational impacts have been assessed based on the maximum operational times which represent a worst-case scenario.
"Impacts were assessed in accordance with the Environmental Protection UK and Institute of Air Quality Management and Environmental Agency guidance and significance criteria.
"The dispersion modelling indicates that the facility will not give rise to significant impacts on key sensitive receptors including residential and ecological. "Construction phase impacts are assessed as not being significant given the short duration of works and the fact that no earthworks are expected to be required. No special requirements other than good site practice is required."