An historic former synagogue in central Blackpool is to be sold once again at auction.

The Blackpool United Hebrew Congregation in Leamington Road was a former Orthodox Jewish congregation and synagogue, built in 1916 and opened by Lord Rothschild.

In 2012, the synagogue was closed due to falling congregation numbers, and the building was de-consecrated and sold. In 2019, it was resold, this time at auction, for £100,000 with plans to convert it into apartments. But the building still stands, largely untouched, and is again being offered for auction - this time with a guide price of £70,000.

Leamington Road synagogue | Google

Pattinson Commercial, which is dealing with the sale, say the building has “tremendous potential’. They say it is “in the desirable residential location of Leamington Road on the outskirts of Blackpool Town Centre, being close to Stanley Park and amenities” and is close to a luxury block of residential apartments.

How the building looks internally | Pattinsons Commercial/Rightmove

The building was Grade II-listed in 1988, with Historic England noting that it “forms a good group with The Old Grammar School, Raikes Parade”. Owing to its listed status, there has recently been a full building restoration on the stain glass window costing over £25,000.

There is space on the front driveway for two cars and also on street parking close to the property.