Yesterday Historic England revealed their updated 2024 At Risk Register, which identifies structures most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Every year, buildings are taken off the list because of restoration work, while others are added because of deterioration.

In Lancashire, the only change for 2024 was the addition of the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Church Street, Ormskirk.

This Grade II* building is said to have “a very complicated history of rebuilding and enlargement” but has roots in the 12th century. Historic England state: “Distinctive for having both a west tower and a separate spire over the entrance porch. West tower stonework appears very poor, with considerable wear and erosion. Exacerbated to the southwest by an outflow pipe channelling water onto the stonework below. Some repairs evident in the stonework on the north elevation of the tower, but poor stonework is widespread.”

Click on the pictures below to see other key buildings across Lancashire also on the At Risk Register 2024.

The Harris Institute, Avenham Lane: Described as in poor condition and in "slow decline". The register states: "There is a risk that dry rot (which was previously eradicated) could re-establish as the building is unventilated and suffering from water ingress."

The Church of St George The Martyr, George Road: This Grade II building is in "poor" condition. Experts say there are "significant issues associated with the 1843 stone encasement of the earlier church, including multiple fracturing of the stone caused by expanding iron cramps."

St Walburge's Church - a Grade I listed place of worship classed as being in "poor" condition. Decay of the slate roof is being addressed with a £250,000 renovation project, but according to the register, there is an "immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric; no solution agreed."

The whole of Fishergate Hill in Preston is a conservation area. English Heritage describes its condition as "very bad" and deteriorating.

Wing of Former Barton Old Hall, Jepps Lane, Barton: A vacant detached two storey wing of the former manor house, probably dating from around 1600, but now much altered. It is said to be in a "poor condition" and deteriorating with decay to timber frame. By tradition, Barton Old Hall was said to have been damaged by fire in 1617 by Richard Shuttleworth to avoid the expense of entertaining James I.