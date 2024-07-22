Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help the family of a couple who died following a house fire in Blackpool has raised £6,000.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, were killed after the blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street at around 2.35am on Wednesday (July 17).

Their two children were rushed to hospital after a hero neighbour smashed windows at the property to pull them to safety.

Danielle was pronounced dead at the scene while Josh was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, were killed after the blaze ripped through their terraced home in Blackpool | Courtesy Codie Lee / SWNS

Their eldest son Oscar, six, was said to be in a stable condition in hospital, but friends revealed 18-month-old Lorenzo was in a coma.

A GoFundMe page was later set up by Codie Lee, who said Danielle Bamber was her “best mate” at school, following the fire.

“Please help me give these the best send off possible and make it a little easier for their families, and help raise some funds for their little lads,” the appeal said.

Nearly £6,500 had been raised by 438 people as of Monday afternoon.

One person wrote: “Too young to be gone. Let's hope the little ones pull through.”

Another added: “Heartbreaking. I hope the little ones get well soon. I’m so sorry for your losses. Sending all my love.”

Drone footage shows devastation caused by fatal house fire in Peter Street, Blackpool | Dave Nelson

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, from Lancashire Police, said the force was keeping an “open mind” about the blaze and nobody had been arrested.

He said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news.

"With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said they spotted a man rescuing one of the boys from the blaze.

Lancashire Police said the force was keeping an “open mind” about the blaze | National World

“I woke up because I could hear screaming and a big bang but I didn’t know what was going on at first,” they added.

“A neighbour smashed a window to get one of the children out of the house. It’s awful.”

Pictures from the scene show the blaze gutted the property, leaving significant smoke damage and exposed brick inside.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/memory-of-josh-and-danielle to donate.

Anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam can call 101, quoting log 97 of July 17.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.