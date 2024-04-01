Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The GoFundMe appeal for donations to cover the funeral costs of 36-year-old Kristy Charmaine "KC" Roa, who died of cancer last month after a short illness, has smashed the initial £5,000 target after members of the local Filipino Bayanihan community banded together. The current total raised stands at £8,646.

Kristy Charmaine Roa, affectionately known to all as KC, died at Royal Preston Hospital on the 23rd of March 2024, just shy of her 37th birthday. Tributes to KC, who worked as a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, poured in, with friends saying her journey was 'one of love, compassion, and unyielding spirit'.

KC, who was born on April 15 1987 in Bukidnon, Philippines, is remembered by the Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community, who said ‘her sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, most of all, her devoted husband, Pierre Roa.’

As of today, there are 695 Filipinos working at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital providing care and compassion to the nation and an estimate of over a thousand Filipinos caring for our sick and elderly at different care homes all over Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The spokesman from the Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community said: "The NHS has kindly offered to cover the cost of repatriating KC's body to the Philippines, a gesture that speaks volumes of the impact KC had on those around her.

“However, the journey ahead for Pierre is a difficult one, both emotionally and financially. As a community, it is our mission to rally around our members in their time of need, and Pierre's situation calls for our collective compassion and assistance.

"All funds raised will be collected into our official community bank account and given directly to Pierre, ensuring transparency and trust. This campaign is more than a fundraiser; it's a testament to KC's spirit, a way to keep her memory alive, and a beacon of hope for Pierre as he navigates through this period of mourning.

"Your donations, prayers, and messages of support are immensely appreciated during this time of grief."