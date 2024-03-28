Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse who lost her brief battle with cancer aged just 36.

On the 23rd of March, 2024, just shy of her 37th birthday, Kristy Charmaine Roa, affectionately known to all as KC, died at Royal Preston Hospital.

Born on April 15, 1987, in the serene landscapes of Bukidnon, Philippines, friends of KC said her journey was 'one of love, compassion, and unyielding spirit'.

Members of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community are organising a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

A spokesman said: "Her sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, most of all, her devoted husband, Pierre Roa.

"KC's life was a beautiful tapestry woven with dedication, creativity, and kindness. As a certified nurse at Blackpool Teaching Hospital, she extended her caring hands and warm heart to all, embodying the very essence of healing and comfort. Her passion for life was mirrored in her art; as a talented painter, KC found solace and joy in arts and crafts, bringing beauty into the world even as she fought her battles.

"The love story of KC and Pierre is one for the ages, beginning in 2008, in the hallways of a hospital where they both served as nurses. Their journey took them from the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates and finally to England, with each chapter filled with love, adventure, and dreams for the future. Their bond was a testament to their shared commitment, culminating in a heartfelt marriage in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2023.

"Tragically, KC's dreams were cut short by an untimely illness. She was only diagnosed back in January this year. Despite her courageous fight against malignant sarcoma to her ovary, she left us too soon, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and faith.

"Today, we, the Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community, stand together to support Pierre in his time of profound loss. We are initiating a GoFundMe to raise £5,500 for KC's funeral and burial in her beloved Philippines. This fund will cover travel expenses for Pierre from Manchester to Bukidnon and back (£1,500), funeral services (£3,000), and burial costs (£1,000). In these challenging times, Pierre's recent arrival and work in the UK have left him with limited resources, and we aim to provide him with the support he needs to honor KC's memory with the dignity she deserves."

Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community is a group dedicated to supporting Filipinos living in our area. You may have never heard the word "Bayanihan", but this word refers to the communal desire of Filipinos to show acts of kindness to those in need.

The club organizes social events, supports local sports, provides local information to Filipinos new to the area, and offers support to members when they face challenging times. More than half of their members moved to Blackpool to work in the NHS and social care.

As of today, there are 695 Filipinos working at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital providing care and compassion to the nation and an estimate of over a thousand Filipinos caring for our sick and elderly at different care homes all over Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The spokesman said: "The NHS has kindly offered to cover the cost of repatriating KC's body to the Philippines, a gesture that speaks volumes of the impact KC had on those around her. However, the journey ahead for Pierre is a difficult one, both emotionally and financially. As a community, it is our mission to rally around our members in their time of need, and Pierre's situation calls for our collective compassion and assistance.

"All funds raised will be collected into our official community bank account and given directly to Pierre, ensuring transparency and trust. This campaign is more than a fundraiser; it's a testament to KC's spirit, a way to keep her memory alive, and a beacon of hope for Pierre as he navigates through this period of mourning.

"Your donations, prayers, and messages of support are immensely appreciated during this time of grief."