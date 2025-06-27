'Glamorous' Ribby Hall Hotel Spa named best in the UK at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025
Judges from the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025 announced this week that The Spa at Ribby Hall Hotel had won the title of Best Day Spa, commenting on how “glamorous” it was.
They said: “The thermal space is stunning: a vast glass structure overlooking the decked spa garden with its outdoor hot tub and sauna. At the centre is the large bubbling hydrotherapy pool surrounded by loungers and seven heat experiences, including a herbal sauna, aroma steam room, tepidarium, sanarium and Balinese salt inhalation room. The spa menu has Elemis, Neom and ishga treatments on offer as well as exclusive signature rituals.”
Jane Tregonning, Spa Manager, shared her delight. She said:“Winning this award for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honour and a true reflection of the hard work, passion, and care our team puts into every guest experience. We’re so thankful to everyone who voted for us — your support means the world.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.