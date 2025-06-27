'Glamorous' Ribby Hall Hotel Spa named best in the UK at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Lancashire spa just minutes from Blackpool has been named as the best in the UK - for the fourth time.

Judges from the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025 announced this week that The Spa at Ribby Hall Hotel had won the title of Best Day Spa, commenting on how “glamorous” it was.

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Greenplaceholder image
The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green | The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village

They said: “The thermal space is stunning: a vast glass structure overlooking the decked spa garden with its outdoor hot tub and sauna. At the centre is the large bubbling hydrotherapy pool surrounded by loungers and seven heat experiences, including a herbal sauna, aroma steam room, tepidarium, sanarium and Balinese salt inhalation room. The spa menu has Elemis, Neom and ishga treatments on offer as well as exclusive signature rituals.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
submit

Jane Tregonning, Spa Manager, shared her delight. She said:“Winning this award for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honour and a true reflection of the hard work, passion, and care our team puts into every guest experience. We’re so thankful to everyone who voted for us — your support means the world.”

Related topics:NeomBlackpoolWyre CouncilStaycations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice