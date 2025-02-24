Papa John’s set to open brand new pizza restaurant with kids playground in Ribby Hall Village

Papa John’s have announced that they are set to open a brand new restaurant complete with indoor and outdoor seating, two large patios, a children’s playground, and covered heated areas at Ribby Hall Village.

Already operating a branch at Ribby Hall Village, the North West’s only 5-star holiday village, Papa John’s are moving the operation from its current location to a large premises on the former site of The Pancake Hut, which will close this weekend (Sunday 2nd March).

The new restaurant, which will open on Thursday April 3rd, will be located closer to the main entrance of the village, while a new pop-up coffee shop will also be available on weekends and school holidays, serving hot and cold drinks, ice creams, and more.

Papa John's is set to open a new restaurants in Ribby Hall VillagePapa John's is set to open a new restaurants in Ribby Hall Village
Papa John's is set to open a new restaurants in Ribby Hall Village | National World

The restaurant will continue to offer children’s parties in addition to featuring a click-and-collect service, allowing visitors to pre-order and easily pick up their pizzas from a takeaway point leading directly into the play park

Papa John’s first opened in Ribby Hall Village in 2009 and, with the new premises granted a new 5-year franchise license, the restaurant chain is set to enjoy a continued partnership with the establishment. The old site will be repurposed into an extension of Ribby Hall Village’s nursery, adding 36 new child spaces to accommodate the growing local community.

