Get the best sunset selfie this summer - as Blackpool Tower Eye opens late with cocktails and music
On selected dates this summer, The Blackpool Tower Eye - which stands 380ft high - will be opening late.
Guests will be able to watch the sun go down and enjoy live music with a cocktail their hand as they soak up the atmosphere at Bar 380, situated at the top of the tower.
The Tower Eye is the home of the Skywalk; where you can step out onto a transparent floor and look out onto the Irish Sea above Blackpool’s famous promenade.
When and how much?
Sunset Sessions are from 7pm on Friday and Saturdays from July 19. Tickets cost £16.50 for adults, £15.50 for children aged 2-14, with under two’s free of charge. Your ticket entitles you entry to Blackpool's ultimate 4D cinema experience before an evening flight to the top of The Blackpool Tower Eye, with entrance at a chosen 15-minute time slot
Pre-booking tickets is highly recommended. Last admissions 9pm, open until 10pm.
