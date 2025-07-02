As temperatures rise across Lancashire, Garstang grandfather Andy Lockwood shares his powerful story of surviving melanoma twice and urges others to protect their skin and stay safe in the sun.

As temperatures continue to climb across Lancashire, a skin cancer survivor from Garstang is urging the public to enjoy the sunshine responsibly.

Andy Lockwood, 70, is supporting Cancer Research UK’s latest sun safety campaign after twice battling melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The retired civil servant’s cancer journey began in 2011 when a GP friend spotted a suspicious scab on his scalp during a hike in the Lake District.

Garstang skin cancer survivor, Andy Lockwood, 70 has joined forces with Cancer Research UK and NIVEA Sun to help people enjoy the sun safely this summer. | Cancer Research UK/Andy Lockwood

Though doctors initially dismissed it, Andy’s friend insisted he seek a second opinion. Tests later confirmed it was melanoma and further scans revealed the cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his neck.

After surgery and treatment, Andy was declared cancer-free only to be diagnosed again two years later when another lump appeared on his head.

Now more than 14 years on Andy is cancer free and determined to raise awareness.

“There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t feel incredibly grateful to still be here to enjoy my retirement, watching my children and grandchildren grow up.

“The initial scab was under my hair so it wasn’t easy to see, it was on the top of my head. My friend, who is a retired GP, was behind me as we walked downhill so he noticed it and convinced me to go and get it looked at.

“It all happened quite quickly after that. I still have a bald patch where both melanomas were removed. Now I always wear a hat to keep it covered and thankfully I’ve been all clear ever since.”

He now takes extra precautions in the sun, including wearing a hat and monitoring his skin regualrly.

His warning comes as Cancer Research UK reveals around 2,200 people in the North West are diagnosed with melanoma each year.

His call comes as latest analysis from Cancer Research UK reveals the majority of UK melanoma skin cancer cases are preventable, with almost 9 in 10 (87%) caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds.

In partnership with NIVEA Sun the charity is encouraging people to follow three key steps: seek shade, cover up with clothing and a wide-brimmed hat and apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and a 4 or 5 star UVA rating generously and often.

Andy with wife Gill, daughter in law Hollie, and three-year-old grandaughter Lily. | Andy Lockwood

Cancer Research UK Health Information Manager, Beth Vincent, said: “Today, more than 9 in 10 people diagnosed in the North West will survive their melanoma for five years or more.

“From harnessing the power of the immune system to seek and destroy the disease, to developing a skin patch that could detect cancer earlier and creating targeted drugs - we’re powering progress for more people like Andy.

“Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer, compared to never being burnt.

“Even on a cloudy day, the sun can be strong enough in Lancashire and across the UK - to burn between mid-March and mid-October.”

Damage to our skin from the sun is the number one cause of melanoma. It’s the UK’s fifth most common cancer and in the North West, around 270 people die of the disease every year.

Skin cancer can affect anyone, but those with lighter skin, many moles or freckles, or a family history are at higher risk.

The key experts say is early detection. Unusual skin changes - a new mole, a sore that won’t heal or a lump should never be ignored.

For more advice on staying safe in the sun visit: cruk.org/sunsafety.