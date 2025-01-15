Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week inc new M&S store

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 13:45 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 6January 12).

Across Wyre, 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new M&S store, the erection of seven 10 metre telegraph poles and various house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between January 6-January 12

1. Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications validated between January 6-January 12 | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 6 for Telecommunication notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 7 x 10m wooden telegraph poles (see blue markers for locations)

2. Various sites accross Poulton-le Fylde

Application validated on Jan 6 for Telecommunication notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 7 x 10m wooden telegraph poles (see blue markers for locations) | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 6 for formation of a single-storey rear extension

3. 28 Galloway Road, Fleetwood FY7 7BD

Application validated on Jan 6 for formation of a single-storey rear extension | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 6 for proposed stable block following demolition of outbuildings and erection of boundary walls to form gated entrance.

4. Glen Dene, Carr Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0JJ

Application validated on Jan 6 for proposed stable block following demolition of outbuildings and erection of boundary walls to form gated entrance. | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 7 for erection of a new retail food store together with associated car parking, servicing areas and landscaping including the provision of an electricity substation, and alterations to the highway

5. Land at Norcross Lane, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3TZ

Application validated on Jan 7 for erection of a new retail food store together with associated car parking, servicing areas and landscaping including the provision of an electricity substation, and alterations to the highway | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 7 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of agricultural workers dwelling to an open market non-agricultural occupancy dwelling, in breach of condition 3 on planning application 2/6/2371.

6. Ash View, Skitham Lane, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6BE

Application validated on Jan 7 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of agricultural workers dwelling to an open market non-agricultural occupancy dwelling, in breach of condition 3 on planning application 2/6/2371. | Google Maps

