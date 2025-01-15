Across Wyre, 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new M&S store, the erection of seven 10 metre telegraph poles and various house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between January 6-January 12

2 . Various sites accross Poulton-le Fylde Application validated on Jan 6 for Telecommunication notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 7 x 10m wooden telegraph poles (see blue markers for locations)

3 . 28 Galloway Road, Fleetwood FY7 7BD Application validated on Jan 6 for formation of a single-storey rear extension

4 . Glen Dene, Carr Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0JJ Application validated on Jan 6 for proposed stable block following demolition of outbuildings and erection of boundary walls to form gated entrance.

5 . Land at Norcross Lane, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3TZ Application validated on Jan 7 for erection of a new retail food store together with associated car parking, servicing areas and landscaping including the provision of an electricity substation, and alterations to the highway