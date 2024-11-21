Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between November 11 and November 17 | Google Maps
2. 21 Green Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DP
Application validated on Nov 11 for non-material amendment for removal of front bay window on planning permission 24/00673/FUL | Google Maps
3. 3 Crabtree Orchard, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4JU
Application validated on Nov 11 for single storey front extension to convert an existing toilet into a wet room | Google Maps
4. 45 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7AQ
Application validated on Nov 11 for proposed Single and two storey side extensions | Google Maps
5. 7 Ellerbeck Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1DH
Application validated on Nov 11 for single storey rear extension | Google Maps
6. The Jubilee, Jubilee Leisure Park, North Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1DB
Application validated on Nov 12 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Materials) and 4 (Boundary Treatment) on planning permission 24/00610/FUL | Google Maps
