Fylde Council reminds residents YMCA St Annes Swimming Pool set to close for maintenance works
The YMCA swimming pool on South Promenade in St Annes will temporarily close next week after funds were secured to improve the facility earlier this year.
When will the pool close and when will it reopen?
The pool is set to be closed from October 19 to October 26.
What improvements are being made?
Solar panels will be installed on the roof and the centre’s boilers will be replaced to improve the facility’s energy efficiency.
Roof maintenance and repairs to the reception area will also take place as well as the reconditioning of disabled toilets, showers and flooring.
What has Fylde Council said about the closure?
A spokesman for Fylde Council said: “These works are the next stage of a series of refurbishment works that are planned for the swimming centre and its plant.
“The boilers and solar panels mentioned above will provide energy efficiencies to reduce the impacts caused by the recent energy crisis and offer a more sustainable future for the centre.
“We will keep you and all our users informed as plans progress through the coming months.”
