The public are being given the chance to name one of Fylde Council’s ‘Refuse Collection Vehicles’, more commonly known as a bin lorry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fylde Council have taken to social media to ask the people of Lancashire to help them name their new bin lorry.

On Monday, January 8, Fylde Council shared a picture of a bin lorry on Twitter and wrote: "Dustbin Bieber? Binderella? We have a new ‘Refuse Collection Vehicle’, which needs a name! Put in your name suggestions below"

Can you help name Fylde Council's new refuge collection vehicle?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to suggest a name?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can send the council your suggestions via this form. All you need to share is your name and the name you wish to give the bin lorry.

What does the Council say?

Fylde Council say they are asking for the public's help to name the new bin lorry following the success of previous competitions which saw RCVs named Bin Diesel and Trash of the Titans take to the Fylde's streets.