Fylde Council need help naming a new bin lorry and you can send in suggestions now
The public are being given the chance to name one of Fylde Council’s ‘Refuse Collection Vehicles’, more commonly known as a bin lorry.
Fylde Council have taken to social media to ask the people of Lancashire to help them name their new bin lorry.
On Monday, January 8, Fylde Council shared a picture of a bin lorry on Twitter and wrote: "Dustbin Bieber? Binderella? We have a new ‘Refuse Collection Vehicle’, which needs a name! Put in your name suggestions below"
How to suggest a name?
You can send the council your suggestions via this form. All you need to share is your name and the name you wish to give the bin lorry.
What does the Council say?
Fylde Council say they are asking for the public's help to name the new bin lorry following the success of previous competitions which saw RCVs named Bin Diesel and Trash of the Titans take to the Fylde's streets.
A council spokesperson added: "We chose to open the naming to the public as we had such great interest when we did so previously, with some excellent suggestions as well as some truly terrible puns. Anyone with a particularly apt or amusing name is welcome to submit."