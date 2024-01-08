Across Wyre, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new homes, the expansion of a primary school and a church refurbishment amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
All the Wyre planning applications validated between January 1 and January 8 Photo: Google Maps
2. Spout House, Hollins Lane, Forton LA2 9DE
Applicaiton validated on Jan 2 for extension to existing B2 workshop for the storage of timber Photo: Google Maps
3. Poulton View Farm, 83 Poulton Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7LZ
Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed development of 3 no. detached two-storey dwellings, with associated works. Photo: Google Maps
4. 25 Rossall Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1LP
Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed front bedroom extension and balcony on first floor
5. Jackson Hill Bungalow, Ratcliffe Wharf Lane, Forton PR3 0AN
Application validated on Jan 2 for non material amendment to application 23/00046/FUL involving an increase in building height to from 2500mm to 3000mm Photo: Google Maps
6. Scorton C Of E School, Snowhill Lane, Nether Wyresdale PR3 1AY
Application validated on Jan 2 for erection of a stand-alone modular building to provide additional classroom facilities and associated works