Thornton-Cleveleys, Fleetwood & Over Wyre planning applications from the Christmas period awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 1 - January 7).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT

Across Wyre, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, the expansion of a primary school and a church refurbishment amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

All the Wyre planning applications validated between January 1 and January 8

1. Wyre planning applications

All the Wyre planning applications validated between January 1 and January 8

Applicaiton validated on Jan 2 for extension to existing B2 workshop for the storage of timber

2. Spout House, Hollins Lane, Forton LA2 9DE

Applicaiton validated on Jan 2 for extension to existing B2 workshop for the storage of timber

Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed development of 3 no. detached two-storey dwellings, with associated works.

3. Poulton View Farm, 83 Poulton Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7LZ

Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed development of 3 no. detached two-storey dwellings, with associated works.

Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed front bedroom extension and balcony on first floor

4. 25 Rossall Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1LP

Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed front bedroom extension and balcony on first floor

Application validated on Jan 2 for non material amendment to application 23/00046/FUL involving an increase in building height to from 2500mm to 3000mm

5. Jackson Hill Bungalow, Ratcliffe Wharf Lane, Forton PR3 0AN

Application validated on Jan 2 for non material amendment to application 23/00046/FUL involving an increase in building height to from 2500mm to 3000mm

Application validated on Jan 2 for erection of a stand-alone modular building to provide additional classroom facilities and associated works

6. Scorton C Of E School, Snowhill Lane, Nether Wyresdale PR3 1AY

Application validated on Jan 2 for erection of a stand-alone modular building to provide additional classroom facilities and associated works

