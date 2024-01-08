Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 1 - January 7).

Across Wyre, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, the expansion of a primary school and a church refurbishment amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications All the Wyre planning applications validated between January 1 and January 8 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Spout House, Hollins Lane, Forton LA2 9DE Applicaiton validated on Jan 2 for extension to existing B2 workshop for the storage of timber Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Poulton View Farm, 83 Poulton Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7LZ Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed development of 3 no. detached two-storey dwellings, with associated works. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . 25 Rossall Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1LP Application validated on Jan 2 for proposed front bedroom extension and balcony on first floor Photo Sales

5 . Jackson Hill Bungalow, Ratcliffe Wharf Lane, Forton PR3 0AN Application validated on Jan 2 for non material amendment to application 23/00046/FUL involving an increase in building height to from 2500mm to 3000mm Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Scorton C Of E School, Snowhill Lane, Nether Wyresdale PR3 1AY Application validated on Jan 2 for erection of a stand-alone modular building to provide additional classroom facilities and associated works Photo Sales