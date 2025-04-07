Fylde Council issues surprising warning on flytipping to owners
Flytipping, or illegal dumping, is the illegal deposit of waste onto land that is not licensed to accept it, ranging from a single bin bag to large quantities of waste.
Posting on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the council said: “Did you know as a householder, you are legally responsible if your old window frames, bathroom suites and kitchen units end up fly tipped, even if someone else dumps it.
“Unlicensed waste collectors often charge less, but the cost to our community and environment is significant.
“Protect Fylde and check before they collect!”
How much can you be fined for flytipping?
It is a criminal offence to fly tip. There are various levels of penalties for fly tipping, and the maximum penalty includes a fine of up to £50,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment.
Conviction in a Crown Court may result in an unlimited fine and/or five years imprisonment.
Before hiring anyone to remove your waste, verify that they hold a valid Waste Carrier Licence through the Environment Agency’s official register HERE.
