Council issues message to those using Lytham Household Waste Recycling Centre this week
With temperatures set to reach 17 degrees tomorrow Lancashire Countu Council is urging members of the public to make the most of their doorstep collections.
A spokesperson for the council said: “As the weather improves, we are experiencing a very high demand at our Lytham Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), so please make the most of your doorstep collections.
“If you have to visit the HWRC, please plan your visit for a quieter time to avoid queues and delays.
“The quietest times are usually between 10am-4pm during the week - please try and avoid visits on weekends where possible, as they often get very busy.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
