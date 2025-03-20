Developers have lost their battle to install five multi-use hubs fitted with life-saving defibrillators in Blackpool town centre amid fears the units would add to street clutter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also claimed the hubs could attract anti-social behaviour and provide potential hiding places for criminals.

A similar hub to those proposed for Blackpool | JCDecaux/In Focus Networks Ltd

A planning application submitted by JCDecaux on behalf of In Focus Networks Ltd, had sought permission to install the units on two sites on Bank Hey Street, and in Abingdon Street, Church Street and Adelaide Street West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as defibrillators they would have provided services including free calls to landlines, free wi-fi, and interactive maps, as well as being fitted with advertising screens.

The applicant appealed after the proposals were refused planning permission by Blackpool Council in November last year, but independent planning inspector Helen Hockenhull has thrown out the appeal and backed the council decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said factors including the impact on heritage sites such as the Tower and Winter Gardens which are part of the Town Centre Conservation Area meant the proposals" would cause harm to the character and appearance of the town centre."

There are already eight defibrillators available near the location of the proposed hubs, while there are existing internet hubs in the town centre which replaced telephone kiosks.

Ms Hockenhull said in her decision notice while the hubs would provide an efficient public service funded by the advertising revenue, there were already "a number of existing hubs in the town centre, some of which are very close to the appeal sites.

"It is therefore clear that these facilities already exist, providing a public service."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said concerns had been raised by the council's community protection officer and the police architectural liaison officer "about anti-social behaviour with members of the public congregating around the facility to charge phones and use the wi-fi.

"The size and design of the hubs is also such that they could be used to hide behind and prevent natural surveillance.

"Anti-social behaviour is a problem in many town centres. The presence of existing street furniture, in particular advertising totem signs and existing hubs in Blackpool, also have the potential to create similar issues."

The applicant had said the proposed hubs "would not appear out of place but would complement the public realm and enhance the experience of people visiting Blackpool."