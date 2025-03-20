Developers lose planning battle with council for town centre hubs including for Bank Hey Street
It was also claimed the hubs could attract anti-social behaviour and provide potential hiding places for criminals.
A planning application submitted by JCDecaux on behalf of In Focus Networks Ltd, had sought permission to install the units on two sites on Bank Hey Street, and in Abingdon Street, Church Street and Adelaide Street West.
As well as defibrillators they would have provided services including free calls to landlines, free wi-fi, and interactive maps, as well as being fitted with advertising screens.
The applicant appealed after the proposals were refused planning permission by Blackpool Council in November last year, but independent planning inspector Helen Hockenhull has thrown out the appeal and backed the council decision.
She said factors including the impact on heritage sites such as the Tower and Winter Gardens which are part of the Town Centre Conservation Area meant the proposals" would cause harm to the character and appearance of the town centre."
There are already eight defibrillators available near the location of the proposed hubs, while there are existing internet hubs in the town centre which replaced telephone kiosks.
Ms Hockenhull said in her decision notice while the hubs would provide an efficient public service funded by the advertising revenue, there were already "a number of existing hubs in the town centre, some of which are very close to the appeal sites.
"It is therefore clear that these facilities already exist, providing a public service."
She said concerns had been raised by the council's community protection officer and the police architectural liaison officer "about anti-social behaviour with members of the public congregating around the facility to charge phones and use the wi-fi.
"The size and design of the hubs is also such that they could be used to hide behind and prevent natural surveillance.
"Anti-social behaviour is a problem in many town centres. The presence of existing street furniture, in particular advertising totem signs and existing hubs in Blackpool, also have the potential to create similar issues."
The applicant had said the proposed hubs "would not appear out of place but would complement the public realm and enhance the experience of people visiting Blackpool."
