Fylde coast life-savers respond to onslaught of call-outs including EIGHT missing children and two youths struggling in the sea

Blackpool RNLI was called to reports of people cut off by the tide at Anchorsholme at 1pm on Monday.

Both D class lifeboats launched, and volunteers spent two hours attended multiple people cut off by the approaching tides between Fleetwood and Blackpool.

As they were heading back to the lifeboat station, a crew member spotted a young person struggling in the water near the Comedy Carpet.

Picture by Lytham coastguard

An RNLI spokesman said: “The lifeboat immediately went to offer assistance and as they approached realised that the casualty was struggling to support another person in very serious difficulty. The volunteer crew of the lifeboat recovered the casualties from the water and provided emergency first aid treatment before returning to the lifeboat station and handing over to the ambulance service. Fortunately their rapid response stopped a serious situation from becoming a tragedy.”

READ: Blackpool RNLI called out to people cut off from tide and person is rescued near Comedy CarpetHM Coatsguard Lytham reported 11 call-outs on the hottest day of the year so far, starting at 1pm with reports of a child clinging to the stanchions on Blackpool’s Central Pier.

The team also responded to reports of people cut off by the tide at Anchorsholme, two children struggling in the water, a missing child in the Queens Hotel area of Blackpool Promenade, a missing child around St Annes Pier, three missing children on St Annes beach, a person attempting to jump off Central Pier, and another missing child in the South Pier area.

At 8.30pm they were called to assist Blackpool police with a person in the water between South and Central Pier, though the situation had been resolved by the time they arrived.

Picture by Blackpool RNLI

Shortly after, they were called to a missing child in the Central Pier area, and another missing child around Manchester Square.

All reported missing children were found safe and well.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood reported eight call-outs, including a family group unknowingly cut off by the incoming tide at Fleetwood.

The group was taken to higher ground to await rescue from lifeboats from Blackpool and Fleetwood stations.

Picture by Blackpool RNLI

The coastguard also attended ‘a variety of swimmers in difficulty, more cut-offs, missing children and an inflatable toy off Cleveleys’.

Blackpool RNLI volunteer helmsman Simon Hoole said: “The bank holiday period has been really hectic for us but we’re always more than happy to respond to our pagers when people are in difficulty or spot something that gives them any cause for concern.”