A fundraiser has been launched to honour the memory of a former Blackpool soup kitchen worker who died suddenly.

Andy Ellis, who worked for seven years for the Amazing Graze charity which supports homeless people, died on March 22, aged 59, just weeks after having a double heart by-pass operation.

Tragically he was just about to move into his dream home when he became unwell.

Now his friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for his funeral. A service will be held on Tuesday April 29 at the Amazing Graze Soup Kitchen on Bolton Street in South Shore beginning at 1pm, followed by a cremation service at 2pm at Carlton Cremation.

Everyone who knew Andy is invited to the service, while the soup kitchen will be open as normal on the day between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Writing on the Go Fund Me page, Abbie Butcher says: "In late February, Andy underwent a double heart bypass. After a week in intensive care and a further week on the ward, he returned home with renewed hope and excitement for the new chapter ahead.

"Just days later, he viewed his new ground floor council flat, a place he had long dreamed of calling home. However, on Saturday, he began to feel unwell, His flatmate rushed to help him, but tragically, when he returned from going to get Andy pain relief, he found him unresponsive.

"Despite the efforts of first responders and the love of his friends who were all present, Andy passed away, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and community spirit. We are reaching out to you for support during this difficult time, as we aim to give Andy the send-off he truly deserves.

"He was a man with a heart of gold, always putting others before himself.Let us come together as a community to give him the farewell he deserves, celebrating a life filled with compassion and service."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-honour-andy-ellis-a-heart-of-gold