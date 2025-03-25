Tributes have been paid to a well-known Blackpool charity worker who has died.

Andrew Ellis, known as Andy, who died on Saturday March 22, aged 59, worked at the soup kitchen at the Amazing Graze charity on Bolton Street, South Shore, where he had been the caretaker for seven years.

Andrew Ellis from Amazing Graze in Blackpool who has died | submitted

A tribute on behalf of Amazing Graze says he “touched the lives of thousands with his kindness, compassion, and unwavering support for those in need.”

It adds: “Andy was more than just a caretaker; he was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. His warm smile and open arms welcomed everyone who entered the soup kitchen, providing not only nourishment but also a sense of belonging and hope to many.

“His dedication to helping others was a testament to his character, and he often went above and beyond to ensure that everyone felt valued and cared for.

“Over the years, Andy became a beloved figure in the community, known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He listened to their stories, shared in their struggles, and celebrated their triumphs. His passion for serving others transformed the Amazing Graze Charity into a safe haven for those seeking warmth and sustenance.”

A memorial service was due to be held on Tuesday March at Amazing Graze. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Amazing Graze -