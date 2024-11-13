Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA are appealing for information after a dog with major fur loss due to having an untreated skin condition was found abandoned in Lancaster.

The male Staffordshire bull terrier cross, believed to be originally from Fleetwood and aged about four, was found by a member of the public wandering around a cycle path near Aldi, in Adcliffe Road.

They reported the matter to the local authority dog warden who took the pet into their care.

Due to the poor condition of the pet the dog warden reported the matter to the RSPCA to investigate.

RSPCA Inspector Amy McIntosh said: “This poor dog was left in quite a state with a bad skin condition which has left him bald over most of his body.

“We believe he was abandoned and it is so sad as he was clearly in need of veterinary attention.

“Thankfully he was spotted wandering around and a member of the public alerted the dog warden to his plight.

“He is now in their care and said to be doing well and it is hoped once he has recovered he will be rehomed by them.”

The incident comes as the animal welfare charity has launched its Join the Christmas Rescue which calls on the public for support.

Amy added: “I am keen to find out who is responsible for leaving the dog in this state and am appealing for anyone with information who recognises him to get in touch.

“He was microchipped and initial investigations suggest he lived in the Fleetwood area originally and moved to Cleveleys before he was found in Lancaster.”

Anyone who recognises the dog or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time he was abandoned on Monday, October 28, should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

If you find a dog you believe has been abandoned, please contact your local authority’s stray dog service HERE.