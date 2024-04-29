Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A friend of a Blackpool mum of three who battled with mouth cancer has called her an 'absolute warrior' until the end.

Although the cause of her death is not yet known, Diane Morrison, 43, sadly 43 passed away on Saturday, April 20, leaving behind her husband Tony and their three children - Luke, 7, and twins Jordan and Poppy, 2. Paying tribute, her friend of 26 years Vicky Fennell said: “I have known Diane for 26 years and met her at 16 when I first started working at Kindercare Nursery in Blackpool after leaving high school.

Diane Morrison pictured with her husband Tony and three children.

“I was bridesmaid at her wedding and I am godmother to her eldest son.

“Diane was the most beautiful soul and was loved by so many. She was a wife, mother, daughter and good friend to so many people.

“She would do anything for anyone even when she was going through all her treatments for oral cancer between 2017 and right up till she passed away.”

Diane and Tony.

In 2017 age 37, when her son Luke was only nine months old, Diane was diagnosed with oral cancer.

She battled hard through the cancer having received radiotherapy and chemotherapy whilst still working and caring for her son.

In February 2022, Diane and Tony welcomed their miracle twins Jordan and Poppy into the world.

Diane received her five years all clear from the cancer in December 2022, ringing the bell with her miracle twins right by her side.

Sadly, in July 2023, she received the devastating news that the cancer had reared its ugly head and would need an operation to remove the majority of her tongue and reconstruct a new one.

She underwent a gruelling 14-hour operation and had to stay in Preston Hospital for several weeks to aid her recovery.

Part of this surgery meant that Diane was no longer able to speak as clearly as she had done but this did not stop her from communicating with everyone and updating people on her journey when she was able too.

Vicky added: “Diane recovered amazingly even shocking her surgeon and specialists at how well she was doing ahead of what they had expected.

“It was a long recovery but one that Diane took with dignity and was an absolute warrior through it all.

“Two weeks ago, she attended a MRI scan which revealed that there was no longer any traces of cancer remaining and the operation and treatments had been a huge success.

“Diane clapped and cheered with excitement at this amazing news. Unfortunately, that excitement and good news was short lived when she passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 20.”

Vicky has set up a JustGiving page to help the family cope financially.

She said: “There isn’t an actual set target I am trying to reach just as much as possible really due to Tony being left now with the financial burden of taking care of his three small children who are all under seven.

“Diane and Tony would have celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary this year on 4th July which is something she was looking forward to as an important milestone in their lives.”