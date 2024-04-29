Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular kebab and pizza house Mr G’s opened a new branch in Knott End at the weekend.

The new takeaway in Wyre View officially opened on Sunday. Mr G’s has already proved popular with its two other outlets in Bispham and Cleveleys.

Mr G's officially opened a new branch of the Turkish kebab and pizza house at Wyre View in Knott End on Sunday (April 28)

In 2023, Mr G’s - run by Gokhan Celebi - was voted as one of the best places to grab a kebab on the Fylde Coast by our readers. You can find our full list here.