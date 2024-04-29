Blackpool takeaway sensation Mr G's opens new branch in Knott End

One of the Fylde Coast’s most popular takeaways has opened a new branch.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Popular kebab and pizza house Mr G’s opened a new branch in Knott End at the weekend.

The new takeaway in Wyre View officially opened on Sunday. Mr G’s has already proved popular with its two other outlets in Bispham and Cleveleys.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mr G's officially opened a new branch of the Turkish kebab and pizza house at Wyre View in Knott End on Sunday (April 28)Mr G's officially opened a new branch of the Turkish kebab and pizza house at Wyre View in Knott End on Sunday (April 28)
Mr G's officially opened a new branch of the Turkish kebab and pizza house at Wyre View in Knott End on Sunday (April 28)

In 2023, Mr G’s - run by Gokhan Celebi - was voted as one of the best places to grab a kebab on the Fylde Coast by our readers. You can find our full list here.

Famous for its authentic Turkish kebabs, Mr G’s has become a hit in recent years, with popular menu items including its gourmet beef burger, chicken Fillet Burger and calzones.

You can find Mr G’s on Facebook here.

Related topics:BlackpoolBisphamTakeaway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.