Blackpool takeaway sensation Mr G's opens new branch in Knott End
Popular kebab and pizza house Mr G’s opened a new branch in Knott End at the weekend.
The new takeaway in Wyre View officially opened on Sunday. Mr G’s has already proved popular with its two other outlets in Bispham and Cleveleys.
In 2023, Mr G’s - run by Gokhan Celebi - was voted as one of the best places to grab a kebab on the Fylde Coast by our readers. You can find our full list here.
Famous for its authentic Turkish kebabs, Mr G’s has become a hit in recent years, with popular menu items including its gourmet beef burger, chicken Fillet Burger and calzones.
