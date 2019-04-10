Freemasons attend annual meeting at the Opera House Theatre in Blackpool - in pictures
A spectacle of colour, pomp and ceremony came to the resort as more than 1,100 Freemasons attended the annual meeting of the Provincial Grand Lodge at the Opera House Theatre in Blackpool.
This year’s event on April 3 was hosted by the South Fylde Group and was greatly supported by visitors from across West Lancashire who supported their colleagues for the colourful and impressive ‘day at the seaside’.
