Toolstation Blackpool is to host a Supplier Roadshow next month– with free breakfasts, product giveaways and live demonstrations available to local tradespeople.

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 3, and will feature a host of market leading trade brands including DeWalt, Bosch, Tourpet, CT1, Forgefix and Lucecco. The roadshow aims to help tradespeople across the UK learn more about new and upcoming products within the market, receive live demonstrations, trial the products themselves, and obtain top tips and advice from supplier experts who will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have.

The retailer has also teamed up with Fix Radio to help host the roadshow, during which they will give away free Greggs breakfasts to tradespeople as well as running a series of giveaways, competitions and games for tradespeople to try out. Customers who attend during the day will also be able to benefit from a 10 por cent in-store discount when making any purchase £75 or over.

Throughout the roadshow attendees will also have the chance to enter a prize draw hosted by Toolstation, with the chance to win a tool hamper worth over £200 made up of products from Stanley, Dulux, Luceco, Bosch, Milwaukee and more. To enter, customers simply need to make a donation to Toolstation’s charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support in-store, of which the retailer raised over £660,000 for in 2024.

Geoff Cook, Trade Business Partner at Toolstation said: “With an already busy schedule in place, it can be challenging for our customers to stay up to date on the latest developments and trends in the industry. By gathering leading trade brands in one place and bringing their expertise across the country, we hope to provide our customers with new information, top tips and advice required to get the job done right this spring and summer. We look forward to welcoming local trade communities into our stores throughout this period, including those at Blackpool.”

Customers can attend the roadshow by visiting Toolstation Blackpool at 1B, The Woodman Centre, 270 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool FY4 4ND.