Four teenagers - one as young as 15 - have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Blackpool.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after midnight on Tuesday (October 28) to reports of an assault at the junction of Stan Mortensen Avenue and Princess Street.

A local man in his 30s was attacked by at least three offenders and suffered multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Police confirmed four boys, aged 15, 16, 17 and 17, all from Blackpool, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody.

A 27-year-old man from Blackpool, who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released under investigation.

Detectives say a number of properties are being searched and CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing.

Det Insp Jill Vescovi, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have now made a number of arrests our enquiries into this violent assault are ongoing and I still believe that there are witnesses, or people who know what happened, who have not yet come forward.

“I would again like to appeal to those people, or anyone who might have any footage relevant to the investigation, to get in touch.

“A team of investigators is dedicated to this inquiry as we continue to try and piece together what happened and who is responsible.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help police is urged to call 101, quoting log number 0011 of October 28.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/xmzrE.