A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed multiple times in a violent attack in Blackpool.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after midnight on Tuesday (October 28) to reports of an assault at the junction of Stan Mortensen Avenue and Princess Street.

The victim, a man in his 30s from the local area, was attacked by at least three offenders and suffered several stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team arrested a 27-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Detectives say a number of properties are being searched as part of the investigation, which is continuing to gather CCTV footage and speak to witnesses.

Det Insp Jill Vescovi said: “We are making significant progress and have a team of dedicated investigators gathering and reviewing evidence.

“This was an extremely violent attack on a public street which could easily have resulted in a man’s death.

“I still believe that there are witnesses, or people who are aware of what happened, who have not yet come forward.

“You may see extra officers out and about in the area over the next day or two so if you have any information or concerns please do feel free to speak to them.”

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from around Stan Mortensen Avenue or Princess Street to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0011 of October 28, or contact Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.