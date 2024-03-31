Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people including a police officer were taken to hospital after crash involving a police van.

The incident, on the corner of Park Road and Condor Grove, central Blackpool, occurred at around 9.30pm last night and involved three vehicles, including a police van.

A police van and car involved in a road collision in Blackpool. Photo: Shaney Evans

Scores of nearby residents heard the collision, which resulted in a car wedged on a garden wall.

Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because a police officer was involved in the crash.

Eye -witnesses say the crash followed a police chase.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the incident.

Fire crews used a Holmatro saw, struts and triple extension ladder to release three casualties. Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.

A car ends up on top of a garden wall in Blackpool after a collision. Picture: Shaney Evans

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We attended a road traffic collision involving a police vehicle and a Hyundai Tucson in Park Road, Blackpool, at 9.40pm yesterday (30th March).

"Four people, including a police officer, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are at the very early stages of an investigation and the matter has been referred to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) as is standard practice with any incident of this nature.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time."