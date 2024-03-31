Fire engines rush to collision in Blackpool as car ends up on garden wall
A road traffic collision in Blackpool last night ended up with one car resting on top of a garden wall.
The incident, on the corner of Park Road and Condor Grove, central Blackpool, occurred at around 9.30pm and involved three vehicles, one of which appeared to be a police van.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported that it was called out to the incident at 9.47pm.
Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the incident.
Fire crews used a Holmatro saw, struts and triple extension ladder to release three casualties. Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.
