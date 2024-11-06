Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm worth £2.3m was found in a former bingo hall in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers conducted a raid at the former Barney's Bingo building on Station Road last Wednesday.

A “large” and “sophisticated” cannabis farm with a total of 1,300 plants was subsequently discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm worth £2.3m was found in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

The cannabis - which was seized for destruction - had an estimated street value of £2.3 million.

Four men, all of no fixed address, were also arrested following the discovery.

Sokrat Tafa, 37, Agim Met-Hasani, 41, Olsi Ymerali, 36, and Xhuliano Muka, 27, were later charged with production of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This operation was conducted following community intelligence being obtained and further police enquiries.”

1,300 plants were discovered by police | Lancashire Police

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.