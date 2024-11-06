Four men charged after cannabis farm worth £2.3m found in Barney's Bingo building in Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 13:07 BST
Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm worth £2.3m was found in a former bingo hall in Fleetwood.

Officers conducted a raid at the former Barney's Bingo building on Station Road last Wednesday.

A “large” and “sophisticated” cannabis farm with a total of 1,300 plants was subsequently discovered.

Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm worth £2.3m was found in Fleetwood
Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm worth £2.3m was found in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

The cannabis - which was seized for destruction - had an estimated street value of £2.3 million.

Four men, all of no fixed address, were also arrested following the discovery.

Sokrat Tafa, 37, Agim Met-Hasani, 41, Olsi Ymerali, 36, and Xhuliano Muka, 27, were later charged with production of cannabis.

They were remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This operation was conducted following community intelligence being obtained and further police enquiries.”

1,300 plants were discovered by police
1,300 plants were discovered by police | Lancashire Police

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

