Four men have been arrested after a ‘significant’ cannabis farm was discovered in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended a property on Station Road yesterday (October 30) and found evidence of cultivating the drug.

In a statement, they said: “At 3.56pm our officers attended an address on Station Road, Fleetwood, to execute a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police made four arrests in Fleetwood | National World

“A significant cannabis growth was found in the property and there was evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

“Electricity North West attended to make the electricity supply safe.”

Two men aged 37, one aged 36 and one aged 27 were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

All four are cuttently in custody this evening.