Four men arrested after 'significant' cannabis farm found in former Fleetwood bingo hall
Police attended a property on Station Road yesterday (October 30) and found evidence of cultivating the drug.
In a statement, they said: “At 3.56pm our officers attended an address on Station Road, Fleetwood, to execute a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.
“A significant cannabis growth was found in the property and there was evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.
“Electricity North West attended to make the electricity supply safe.”
Two men aged 37, one aged 36 and one aged 27 were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
All four are cuttently in custody this evening.