Four fire engines respond to incident at Next Outlet store on Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park

Emergency services responded to reports of a commercial building fire at Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park on Tuesday morning (May 23).
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:04 BST

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, and Blackpool attended the Next Outlet store on Anchorage Road at around 9.13am.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to search the building, but the crew could find no signs of a fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew handed the incident over to responsible persons at the site.

“They were in attendance for 40 minutes.”

The Next Outlet store was temporarily closed following the incident due to a “technical fault,” but reopened later in the day at approximately 3.30pm.

“You’ll all be pleased to know that Next is now open after its earlier technical problems,” a spokesman for Affinity Lancashire said.

Emergency services responded to reports of a commercial building fire at Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park (Credit: Google)Emergency services responded to reports of a commercial building fire at Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park (Credit: Google)
Emergency services responded to reports of a commercial building fire at Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park (Credit: Google)

“We do apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unplanned closure this morning.”

