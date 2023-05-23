Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, and Blackpool attended the Next Outlet store on Anchorage Road at around 9.13am.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to search the building, but the crew could find no signs of a fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew handed the incident over to responsible persons at the site.

“They were in attendance for 40 minutes.”

The Next Outlet store was temporarily closed following the incident due to a “technical fault,” but reopened later in the day at approximately 3.30pm.

“You’ll all be pleased to know that Next is now open after its earlier technical problems,” a spokesman for Affinity Lancashire said.

Emergency services responded to reports of a commercial building fire at Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park (Credit: Google)