SIXTY new jobs have been created at a new care home in Lancashire.

The 66-bed Pear Tree House Care Home in Wesham, opened on Friday, has been built on the site of the former Wesham Park Hospital.

The Mayor of Wesham, Councillor Linda Nulty, described the new care home as ‘exactly what the village needs’.

She said: “This home is a wonderful facility that is creating jobs for local people and is making excellent use of the site. It is exactly what Wesham needs.”

Councillor Linda Nulty at the opening of Pear Tree Care Home in Wesham

Around 60 jobs are being created at the home which makes use of eco-friendly technology such as solar panels and ground source heat pumps.

Home manager Charlene Porter said “The home is industry-leading in every way, from the bespoke individual-centred care to the design of the building.

“The brand-new building has been designed to include everything residents need to live a busy and comfortable life, from accessible sensory gardens to spacious en-suite wet rooms and even a hair salon on site.

“The home has been thoughtfully and tastefully decorated throughout, so the residents can feel truly at home.”

Pear Tree House Care Home is part of the Danforth Care Home Group and also includes amenities such as a cinema, library, coffee shops, sensory garden, and an on-site beauty and hair salon.

