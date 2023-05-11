News you can trust since 1873
Four brave police officers rescue woman from Blackpool sea before providing life-saving first aid

A woman who got into difficulty in the sea was rescued by four brave police officers in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th May 2023, 17:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:52 BST

Police responded to a ‘concern for welfare’ report on the beach near North Pier at around 12.05am on Thursday (May 11).

As they investigated the area, officers became aware of a woman in the sea.

She had been in the water for a length of time and was unable to get out.

Four police officers rescued a woman from the sea in Blackpool before providing life-saving first aid (Credit: Google)Four police officers rescued a woman from the sea in Blackpool before providing life-saving first aid (Credit: Google)
The officers tried to communicate with her, but she went under the water.

Two of the officers waded thigh deep into the sea to rescue the woman and brought her back to the beach.

The two other officers provided life-saving first aid for 25 minutes as her pulse rate dropped and she began fitting.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander for the West of the county, said: “The brave, selfless and professional actions of these police officers no doubt saved the life of this lady.

“Two of the officers went into the sea to rescue her and their colleagues then performed first aid as her condition deteriorated.

“As the Divisional Commander in the West I am proud of all the officers involved. They made swift, risk based decisions and managed to save the lady's life.

“I’m proud of all four officers involved in this incident and want to put on record my sincere thanks for their actions in difficult and challenging conditions."

The initial report of a concern for welfare – unconnected with this incident – was resolved.

