The 34-year-old, who lives in Blackpool and works at the town's football club, suffered a blood clot on her brain and a stroke which left her needing emergency surgery. It was touch and go and her family were told she might not even survive the operation.

But she did. And now she is hoping to give something back to the Sue Ryder Neurological Centre where she was cared for, through a fundraising auction next week.

Chloe Pixton, far right, with family

She said: "Without the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre , I would not have improved as quickly and as well as I have. Although I did not have to pay for my treatment at Sue Ryder, it costs over £3,000 per week for the care that I received, so I wanted to raise as much as I could to try and give something back and say a big ‘thank you’ for what Sue Ryder gave me."

Her fundraising auction takes place on May 19 at Blackpool Football Club and has been supported by local businesses who have donated some fabulous items including weekend breaks, days out, match tickets and beauty treatments.

