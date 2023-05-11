News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool woman who had devastating brain injury hopes to repay Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre with auction night

This was the moment an emotional Chloe Pixton had longed for - the day she was finally able to go home after 16 weeks rehabilitation following a devastating brain injury.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th May 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

The 34-year-old, who lives in Blackpool and works at the town's football club, suffered a blood clot on her brain and a stroke which left her needing emergency surgery. It was touch and go and her family were told she might not even survive the operation.

But she did. And now she is hoping to give something back to the Sue Ryder Neurological Centre where she was cared for, through a fundraising auction next week.

Chloe Pixton, far right, with familyChloe Pixton, far right, with family
Chloe Pixton, far right, with family
She said: "Without the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre , I would not have improved as quickly and as well as I have. Although I did not have to pay for my treatment at Sue Ryder, it costs over £3,000 per week for the care that I received, so I wanted to raise as much as I could to try and give something back and say a big ‘thank you’ for what Sue Ryder gave me."

Her fundraising auction takes place on May 19 at Blackpool Football Club and has been supported by local businesses who have donated some fabulous items including weekend breaks, days out, match tickets and beauty treatments.

Tickets for the charity auction are available to purchase by emailing [email protected] and cost £30 per ticket or £250 for a table of 10.

