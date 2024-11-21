Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool MPs have paid tribute to John Prescott who was a regular visitor to the resort during his time in government.

Gordon Marsden and Joan Humble, who both represented the town for Labour, have recalled how Lord Prescott joined them on the campaign trail - including sharing fish and chips.

John Prescott took part in a penalty shoot out during a visit to Fleetwood High School with Joan Humble watching on | National World

Lord Prescott, who has died aged 86, visited Blackpool on Labour's battle bus in 2001 just a few days after famously punching a man in Rhyl, North Wales, who had thrown an egg at him.

Former Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden recalled: "I remember he was scheduled to visit Blackpool and we wanted him to walk to Yorkshire Fisheries from Dickson Road. We were asked if he needed protection, and I said don't be silly, this is Blackpool, people will just say hello. On the day there was a small crowd who cheered him and we went to Yorkshire Fisheries.

"But just as we were served with our fish and chips, he was told it was time to get back on the battle bus as they were on a tight schedule. So John asked the waitress to wrap up the fish and chips and they took them with them. The thing was people really warmed to him and I don't think we will see his like again."

John Prescott in Blackpool | National World

Mrs Humble, former MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, remembered Lord Prescott joining her for a meeting in the port in 1997.

She said: "We went to the Cutty Sark Pub in Fleetwood after I and various new MPs who represented fishing ports got together to see what we could do to support the fishing industry.

“John was sympathetic but it got quite lively. He was MP for Hull so he well knew the issues facing other fishing ports and he always supported me and the fishing industry around the UK. He would go out and knock on doors and was a very hands on politician."

Mrs Humble added: "John would always ask me about Blackpool and was a regular visitor when the Labour Party conference came. He was very generous and liked supporting new MPs."

Lord Prescott was a former trade unionist from a working class background and served as Tony Blair's deputy prime minister for 10 years. In a statement announcing his death, his family said he had been in a care home recently living with Alzheimer’s.