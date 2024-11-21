The photos we have on file sum up the politican he was from political bruiser to a man with a full sense of humour wrapped with a blunt, robust approach.
One of the most memorable occasions was being heckled in a Fleetwood pub when the fishing industry had all but collapsed.
He switched on Blackpool Illuminations, played football with kids at a school, ate fish and chips at the Yorkshire Fisheries and rode the Big One.
Lord Prescott was also in town for the Labour Party Conferecences at the height of his political career under Tony Blair’s regime.
His family said he "spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment".
John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark pub at Fleetwood. Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble | National World
Labour MP John Prescott takes gets involved in a penalty shoot out during his visit to Fleetwood High School. | National World
Labour leader Tony Blair and his deputy John Prescott (centre) leads the applause for his shadow chancellor Gordon Brown (right) after his conference address this afternoon (Monday) in Blackpool. By Fiona Hanson/PA. | PA
John Prescott MP in Bruciannis cafe in Preston during his visit to support Mark Kendrick in the Preston bi-election (with a pic of Tony Blair in the background) | National World
John Prescott visit to Fleetwood High School. Also pictured is former Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble | National World
Labour deputy leader John Prescott tucks into his fish and chip supper, with Labour candidate Joan Humble (left), and supporteres Kath Greatorex and Jimmy Cahill. | National World
