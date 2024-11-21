The photos we have on file sum up the politican he was from political bruiser to a man with a full sense of humour wrapped with a blunt, robust approach.

One of the most memorable occasions was being heckled in a Fleetwood pub when the fishing industry had all but collapsed.

He switched on Blackpool Illuminations, played football with kids at a school, ate fish and chips at the Yorkshire Fisheries and rode the Big One.

Lord Prescott was also in town for the Labour Party Conferecences at the height of his political career under Tony Blair’s regime.

His family said he "spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment".

1 . John Prescott - the memories John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark pub at Fleetwood. Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble | National World Photo Sales

2 . John Prescott - the memories Labour MP John Prescott takes gets involved in a penalty shoot out during his visit to Fleetwood High School. | National World Photo Sales

3 . John Prescott - the memories Labour leader Tony Blair and his deputy John Prescott (centre) leads the applause for his shadow chancellor Gordon Brown (right) after his conference address this afternoon (Monday) in Blackpool. By Fiona Hanson/PA. | PA Photo Sales

4 . John Prescott - the memories John Prescott MP in Bruciannis cafe in Preston during his visit to support Mark Kendrick in the Preston bi-election (with a pic of Tony Blair in the background) | National World Photo Sales

5 . John Prescott - the memories John Prescott visit to Fleetwood High School. Also pictured is former Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble | National World Photo Sales