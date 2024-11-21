John Prescott: 16 pictures of the former Labour Deputy Prime Minister when he visited Blackpool and Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:46 GMT

John Prescott, who has died at 86, paid several visits to Blackpool and Preston when he was Deputy Prime Minister.

The photos we have on file sum up the politican he was from political bruiser to a man with a full sense of humour wrapped with a blunt, robust approach.

One of the most memorable occasions was being heckled in a Fleetwood pub when the fishing industry had all but collapsed.

He switched on Blackpool Illuminations, played football with kids at a school, ate fish and chips at the Yorkshire Fisheries and rode the Big One.

Lord Prescott was also in town for the Labour Party Conferecences at the height of his political career under Tony Blair’s regime.

His family said he "spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment".

ICYMI: 21 expressive 1980s pictures of Blackpool shops, streets, people and buildings from another era

15 gritty retro pictures of derelict and abandoned Blackpool buildings you might remember

31 contrasting retro pictures of how Blackpool looked in 1988

For all your Blackpool nostalgia needs - sign up for the Gazette’s retro newsletter

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter.

John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark pub at Fleetwood. Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble

1. John Prescott - the memories

John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark pub at Fleetwood. Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble | National World

Photo Sales
Labour MP John Prescott takes gets involved in a penalty shoot out during his visit to Fleetwood High School.

2. John Prescott - the memories

Labour MP John Prescott takes gets involved in a penalty shoot out during his visit to Fleetwood High School. | National World

Photo Sales
Labour leader Tony Blair and his deputy John Prescott (centre) leads the applause for his shadow chancellor Gordon Brown (right) after his conference address this afternoon (Monday) in Blackpool. By Fiona Hanson/PA.

3. John Prescott - the memories

Labour leader Tony Blair and his deputy John Prescott (centre) leads the applause for his shadow chancellor Gordon Brown (right) after his conference address this afternoon (Monday) in Blackpool. By Fiona Hanson/PA. | PA

Photo Sales
John Prescott MP in Bruciannis cafe in Preston during his visit to support Mark Kendrick in the Preston bi-election (with a pic of Tony Blair in the background)

4. John Prescott - the memories

John Prescott MP in Bruciannis cafe in Preston during his visit to support Mark Kendrick in the Preston bi-election (with a pic of Tony Blair in the background) | National World

Photo Sales
John Prescott visit to Fleetwood High School. Also pictured is former Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble

5. John Prescott - the memories

John Prescott visit to Fleetwood High School. Also pictured is former Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble | National World

Photo Sales
Labour deputy leader John Prescott tucks into his fish and chip supper, with Labour candidate Joan Humble (left), and supporteres Kath Greatorex and Jimmy Cahill.

6. John Prescott - the memories

Labour deputy leader John Prescott tucks into his fish and chip supper, with Labour candidate Joan Humble (left), and supporteres Kath Greatorex and Jimmy Cahill. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:John PrescottBlackpoolPrestonNostalgiaTony Blair
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice