Work to demolish Blackpool's former Bonny Street police station and magistrates court is now underway and is due to be completed by July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regeneration chiefs hope the cleared site will boost hopes of attracting a new developer to the land following the collapse of previous investors Nikal last October.

Work is beginning on the demolition of the former Blackpool police station, courts and car park on Bonny Street. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

DSM Demolition was appointed in December to carry out the work. Clearance will also include the Chapel Street car park and the former joke shop on Central Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonny Street police station has been empty since 2018 following construction of a new headquarters on Clifton Road in Marton. In recent times the empty building had become a target for vandals and urban explorers.

Planning permission is in place for a £40m new courthouse on a site on Devonshire Road but the start of construction was delayed when contractor ISG went into administration last September.

Work is beginning on the demolition of the former Blackpool police station, courts and car park on Bonny Street. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It is expected a new contractor will be appointed shortly by the Ministry of Justice with working hopefully beginning later this year, although the original timescale of completing the project by 2026 will be delayed.

Currently Blackpool is without a magistrates court as the previous courthouse has been shut since November 2023 due to the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), with cases now being heard at alternative courts in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Gerrard, growth and prosperity programme director for Blackpool Council, said clearing the site would help efforts to find a new developer.

In a report presented to the council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee, he said: "Whilst the news regarding Nikal is disappointing there has been significant progress made in aspects of site assembly over recent years."

He added this means the site will be "much more attractive and ready for investment than at any other point over the past few decades."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: "The council continue to be wholly committed to the delivery of the Blackpool Central project and will now be seeking an alternative investor to take the scheme forward.

"A renewed international marketing campaign for the site will commence later this year and the council will be appointing specialist consultants to support this process."