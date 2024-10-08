Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to build Blackpool's £40m new magistrates court is to face delays due to the collapse of the main contractor.

Construction giant ISG went into administration in September with the Blackpool scheme among 22 projects the company was reported to be working on for the Ministry of Justice.

Artist's impression of the new courthouse | Blackpool Council

It had been hoped work would begin early next year to build the new courthouse on the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road, with completion expected in 2026 - but that time-scalehas now been derailed.

The need for a new building is all the more urgent after the existing courts were permanently closed in November 2023 due to the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete). It means defendants, lawyers and court staff must travel to alternative courts outside Blackpool.

A report to a meeting of the council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee says: "Development of the new courts buildings at the Devonshire Road site was due to commence in early 2025 with a view to completion in late 2026 though this is now likely to be delayed because of the main contractor, ISG, going into administration in September."

The existing courthouse and the former Bonny Street police station which has been empty for several years, are both due to be demolished.

The report adds: "Efforts are ongoing to complete the decommissioning of the existing courts building on Bonny Street in order to move towards demolition in light of issues with anti-social behaviour associated with the site.

"Tender documentation is now being prepared to identify a suitable contractor to undertake demolition on the site. Heads of terms for the transfer of land at Devonshire Road have been agreed, with transfer to take place prior tothe start of construction."

ISGwas reported to be holding more than £1bn worth of government contracts before falling into administration putting 2,200 workers at risk of redundancy.

Proposals for Blackpool's new three-storey courthouse were unanimously approved by the council's Planning Committee in February this year after being submitted by the Ministry of Justice in October 2023.

Relocation of the building has been on the cards for several years to pave the way for the £300m Blackpool Central Leisure scheme. Funding towards the new courthouse includes £40m from the Levelling Up Fund and £8m from the Town Deal.